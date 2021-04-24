DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $41.40. 825,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,737. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $46.35.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

