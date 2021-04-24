Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 96,697 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,776,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $30,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 27.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 509,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $18.32 on Friday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

