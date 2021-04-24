Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $29.14 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,299 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,477 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $29,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEM. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $156,190,000 after purchasing an additional 183,099 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $173,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 484,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

AEM opened at $66.11 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.64.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.08 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

