Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $30.20 Million Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,543,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,338 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in RadNet were worth $30,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 370,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $57,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575 in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

