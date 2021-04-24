Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $31.78 Million Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,902 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chase were worth $31,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chase during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chase during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Chase by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Chase by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chase during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $116.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.61. Chase Co. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.31.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $110,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,310 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

