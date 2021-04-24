Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,020 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 235,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $868,000. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $960,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 189,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

ALNY opened at $136.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.49 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

