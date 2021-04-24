Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) to announce $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diodes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.78. Diodes posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Diodes will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diodes.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million.

DIOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist upped their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded up $2.63 on Monday, hitting $82.44. The company had a trading volume of 170,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,666. Diodes has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $91.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,830.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $1,497,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,846 shares of company stock worth $19,305,739. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,979,000 after buying an additional 346,955 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Diodes by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,911,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Diodes by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 345,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after buying an additional 94,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

