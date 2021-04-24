Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIISY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC lowered Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY remained flat at $$16.50 during trading on Monday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $18.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.2069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 6.97%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

