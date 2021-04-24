DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Raised to $38.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.70.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $42.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DISH Network by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

