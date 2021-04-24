DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Get DMC Global alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BOOM. Roth Capital lifted their price target on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $458,651.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,720.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,171,000 after acquiring an additional 164,253 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 342,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DMC Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.