DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CF Industries by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $47.32 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

