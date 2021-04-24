DnB Asset Management AS Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 94.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 30,282 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 265.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 245,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after acquiring an additional 178,268 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $147.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -93.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.05 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $122,002.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,610,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at $129,797,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,917 shares of company stock worth $25,657,280. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

