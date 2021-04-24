DnB Asset Management AS Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 100.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.

GWRE opened at $104.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -269.08 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.59 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $85,490.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.40.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

