Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on D. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.38 on Thursday. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,969.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

