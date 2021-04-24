DPRating (RATING) Market Capitalization Tops $809,663.32

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, DPRating has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DPRating has a market cap of $809,663.32 and $38,209.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00063276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00056997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00091628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.35 or 0.00645383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.62 or 0.08047037 BTC.

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating's total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

