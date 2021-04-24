Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DFH. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of DFH stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67. Dream Finders Homes has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $31.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes stock. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,140,000. Dream Finders Homes accounts for about 6.3% of Magnolia Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Magnolia Group LLC owned about 2.16% of Dream Finders Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

