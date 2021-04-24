Drep [new] Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.31 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00002357 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar. Drep [new] has a market cap of $46.44 million and $4.31 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00064644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00091293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00053329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.89 or 0.00651849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,694.85 or 0.07482354 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

