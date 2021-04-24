Dudley & Shanley Inc. Purchases 4,760 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 3.4% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Danaher by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $6.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.78. 3,563,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,458. The company has a market cap of $185.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $259.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.13.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

