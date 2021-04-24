Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.98

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.98 and traded as high as $1.25. Dynatronics shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 112,479 shares traded.

DYNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -0.04.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 million. Research analysts expect that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatronics stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 123.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Dynatronics worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

