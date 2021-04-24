easyJet’s (ESYJY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. easyJet has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $14.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

