easyJet’s (ESYJY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. easyJet has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $14.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

