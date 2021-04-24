easyJet’s (EZJ) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 938.76 ($12.27).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 986.40 ($12.89) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 445.70 ($5.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 988.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 808.61. The firm has a market cap of £4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20.

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67). Also, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, with a total value of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

