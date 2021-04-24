Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Receives $28.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECHO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $261,904.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at $473,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 32.5% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 494,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121,256 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ECHO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.68. 218,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,133. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.94 million, a P/E ratio of 132.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $34.61.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $754.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.