Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Receives $28.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECHO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $261,904.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at $473,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 32.5% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 494,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121,256 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ECHO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.68. 218,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,133. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.94 million, a P/E ratio of 132.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $34.61.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $754.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Analyst Recommendations for Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit