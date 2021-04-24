Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Lowered to $66.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EIX. TheStreet raised Edison International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Shares of EIX opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.82.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Edison International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 30.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 607,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,889,000 after purchasing an additional 141,673 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 313,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 47,277 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Edison International by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

