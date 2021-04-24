EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) shot up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. 9,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 16,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELCPF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.