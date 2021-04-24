EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EHang Holdings Limited is an autonomous aerial vehicle technology platform company. It provides AAV products and commercial solutions such as urban air mobility, smart city management and aerial media solutions. EHang Holdings Limited is headquarted in Guangzhou, China. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research note on Tuesday.

EH opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. EHang has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $129.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -173.38.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EHang will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $917,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

