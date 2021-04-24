Eidelman Virant Capital Acquires Shares of 10,000 MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,709,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTG opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

