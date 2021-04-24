Eidelman Virant Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.19% of Superior Industries International worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth $428,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SUP opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.86). Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $337.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.99 million.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

