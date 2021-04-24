Eidelman Virant Capital Trims Stock Holdings in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,982 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Community West Bancshares were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWBC. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 53,253 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 292,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 7,198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBC opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $13.44.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 16.98%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit.

