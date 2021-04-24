Elizabeth Bhatt Sells 9,000 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $364,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $78.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.05.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. Analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

AMTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities started coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Molecular Transport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

