Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after buying an additional 1,948,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after buying an additional 379,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,003,000 after buying an additional 266,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,450,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,299,000 after buying an additional 120,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $224.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $232.35. The company has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

