Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 4,140 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.12 and a fifty-two week high of $100.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.