Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $117.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.45 and a 200 day moving average of $102.08. The company has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a PE ratio of 152.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

