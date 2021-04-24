Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.3% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $610.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $380.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.94, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $546.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $280.60 and a 1-year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

