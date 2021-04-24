Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $407,000 in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,587 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PROS by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,504,000 after purchasing an additional 124,642 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,497,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,004,000 after purchasing an additional 113,376 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PROS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 967,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after buying an additional 23,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,731,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

PROS stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.92. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

