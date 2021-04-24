Elrond Price Tops $149.51 (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and $117.17 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $149.51 or 0.00295273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00044563 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008578 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00025821 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,585,959 coins and its circulating supply is 17,347,588 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

