ELYSIA (EL) Market Cap Hits $46.33 Million

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. ELYSIA has a market cap of $46.33 million and approximately $419,549.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One ELYSIA coin can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00063451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00017688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00055936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00091335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.24 or 0.08178079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.13 or 0.00649213 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,477,172 coins and its circulating supply is 2,781,445,190 coins. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars.

