Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,586 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $45,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

EMR stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $93.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.67. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

