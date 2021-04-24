Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Shares Down 1.2%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 187,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 76,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $120.86 million, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.66.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

