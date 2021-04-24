Enzyme Price Reaches $103.90 on Top Exchanges (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, Enzyme has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for $103.90 or 0.00207618 BTC on exchanges. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $186.27 million and $5.12 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00062935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00057368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00091240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.08 or 0.08132797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.34 or 0.00638108 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.