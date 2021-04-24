Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avista Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avista in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

AVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Avista stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.95. Avista has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $380.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Avista by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Avista by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Avista by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Avista by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $82,671.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $98,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $378,658.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 97.13%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

