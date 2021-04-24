Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fulton Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

