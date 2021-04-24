Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OGI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “underperformer” rating and issued a $3.25 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.41.

OrganiGram stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.30. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 660,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,334,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OrganiGram by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 527,740 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.