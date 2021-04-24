Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $72,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $367.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.15 million. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

