Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 13,557 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 13,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.49, for a total transaction of $3,639,918.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of CVNA opened at $278.01 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $71.56 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of -101.83 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after buying an additional 1,268,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after buying an additional 1,055,257 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $120,790,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,278,000 after buying an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

