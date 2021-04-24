Evercore ISI Increases Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $540.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $488.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.04. The company has a market cap of $191.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $320.24 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

