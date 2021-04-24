Evercore ISI Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,725.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,652.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,468.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,459.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,394.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $856.50 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

