Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $265,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,834 shares of company stock worth $974,702. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Everi by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Everi by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Everi by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $15.05. 937,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,411. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. The business had revenue of $119.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

