EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of EVN stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EVN has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.30.

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $720.49 million during the quarter. EVN had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for household, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments.

