Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 56,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 85,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $1,683,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 17.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

NYSE MHO opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.79.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $309,815.00. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $168,974.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MHO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.