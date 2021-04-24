Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,649 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Oracle by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 250,015 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 45,979 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 54,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 65,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $74.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.63. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $80.21. The company has a market capitalization of $216.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

